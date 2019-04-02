It was Sequoyah night at the Shawnee Board of Education meeting Monday night.

Three students, Aiden Springer, Shay Budha and Paityn Nave, from the elementary school led the board and attending community members in the Flag Salute and Pledge of Allegiance.

They were chosen for their leadership as young citizens at Sequoyah.

As the meeting progressed, the board also recognized Sequoyah students Jacob Johnson and Eli Grange as they demonstrated the STEM technology project they're working on.

Upon the recognition and celebration of Sequoyah, board members granted two days of emergency leave for inclement weather taken in late February according to the Master Teacher Contract and Support Negotiated Agreement.

Options for internships were added to the 2019-2020 Course Catalog at Shawnee High School as part of the Individual Career Academic Plan (ICAP) program.

The board also approved the hiring and rehiring of various personnel including several principals.

Members did not go into executive session to discuss the hires or the appraisal, purchase or acquisition of property Oklahoma Statues Title 25 and approved the items in the public meeting.

Annual agenda items such as the changes to the Gifted Education Plan, contracts with certain services, funding and school trips were approved.

The meeting adjourned after it was relocated to Shawnee High School, where board and community members surveyed new strength training equipment paid for by a grant of more than $200,000 from the Avedis Foundation.