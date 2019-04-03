WOOLAROC

Free admission day

Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve will be offering free admission April 14 to encourage attendance by new guests. Woolaroc is located on State Highway 123, about 12 miles southwest of Bartlesville. It is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Children 11 years old and younger are always admitted free of charge. For more information, call 918-336-0307.

DRUMMOND HOME

Aluminum Ware exhibit

The Friends of the Fred Drummond Home will be sponsoring a Hammered Aluminum Ware exhibit for the entire month of April. The pieces being displayed belong to many of the local ladies who collect them. From the early 1900s to around the mid fifties ladies used hammered aluminum for entertaining as it was easy to care for and much cheaper than silver. It was often given as wedding gifts to the newly married couple. It comes in all shapes and sizes with many patterns such as roses, tulips, wheat, birds, bamboo and many more. The Fred Drummond home is located at 305 North Price, Hominy, Oklahoma 74035. For more information, please call: 918-885-2374.