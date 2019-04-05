The McLoud Redskins handled Prague 6-1 in the opening round of the 66 Conference Tournament Thursday evening.

Prague struck first, with their lone run coming in the bottom of the first inning on an Austin Lee single that scored Isaac Bloomer.

McLoud scored its first run in the third and added three more in the fifth. The Redskins put things out of reach with two more runs in the top of the seventh frame.

McLoud's leadoff hitter, Damien Dye set the tone going 2 for 4 at the plate and made several plays in centerfield. The senior recorded McLoud's only extra-base knock in the win,

Brendon Howard was the second Redskin with a multi-hit game. Howard went 2 for 3 and drove in one.

Tre Horner started on the hill for McLoud, earning the victory. Horner pitched 5 1/3 innings.

Dye pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and struck out four.

Bloomer received the loss for Prague, going six innings. Bloomer struck out four and issued eight walks.

McLoud (4-11) will play the winner of Chandler-Okemah Friday at 6 p.m. at Chandler High School.