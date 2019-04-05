BETHANY — Tecumseh tallied three runs in the top of the eighth inning to knock off McGuinness 7-4 Thursday at the Bethany/Putnam City Tournament.
Peyton Cooper ripped a two-run double in the eighth. Tecumseh forced extra innings when Jake Trice’s run-scoring double tied the game at 4 in the seventh.
Caleb Kelsey, Jayden Shafer, Kainan Ryan and Cooper finished with two hits apiece.
Gage Boatman, Cooper, Ryan and Trice doubled.
Tecumseh starter Tristin Anthony allowed 14 hits in 7 1/3 innings but was tough in the clutch. McGuinness stranded 10 runners. Anthony recorded six strikeouts and didn’t issue a walk.
Carson Fletcher retired the final two Irish batters in the bottom of the eighth.
Tecumseh upended Seminole 8-2 Wednesday as Boatman tossed a seven-inning six-hitter. Boatman struck out 11 and walked one.
Tecumseh combined seven hits, all singles, with nine walks. Trice was 2 for 4.
For Seminole, Trevor Brinker was 2 for 3 with a double. Bryce Marshall also doubled.
Tecumseh will continue Bethany/Putnam City Tournament action Friday with a 12:30 game versus Putnam City and a 5:30 contest opposite Community Christian. Both games will be played at Putnam City.
Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.