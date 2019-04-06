CHOCTAW — Bethel went 2-2 at the Choctaw Tournament Friday, defeating Enid 11-3 and Blanchard 6-5.

Bethel trailed Blanchard 5-3 entering the bottom of the sixth. Shelby Spurgin ripped a game-tying 2-run double, followed by Reanna McGowen’s game-winning single.

Leadoff batter Rian Gamble was 3 for 3, including two doubles. Gamble drove in two runs.

Madison Robertson was also 3 of 3, all singles.

Bailey Henderson and Spurgin added two hits apiece. Bethel outhit Blanchard 14-11.

Against Enid, Bethel collected 18 hits with Jordyn Zachary and Gamble chalking up three apiece. Gamble tripled. Brooklyn Giddens, Lila Wade and Skylar Fletcher posted doubles. Bethel dropped decisions to Choctaw,

16-1, and Moore, 15-0.

Bethel will play two games Monday at Newcastle. The Lady Wildcats will meet Newcastle at 4:30 and Anadarko at 5:30.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.