Students from 26 area schools competed in Seminole State College’s 47th annual Interscholastic Meet on March 28.
Individual entries were separated into two divisions. Division I was composed of students from schools classified as 3A, 4A and 5A. Students from 2A and A class schools competed in Division II.
Exams were administered to students in 23 different subject areas during morning and early-afternoon testing sessions. The top three winners within each subject were awarded medals.
A trophy was awarded to the top school in each division based on accumulation of points and medal placing. Preston was the winner of the Division I trophy. This year the runner-up was a two-way tie between Morris and Tahlequah. In Division II, there was a one-point difference between first and second, with Paden taking the Division II trophy and Dewar claiming runner-up.
The final results for the top five students in each subject area for Division I were:
Accounting
Ronnie Hyder of Tecumseh – First
Mackenzee Freeman of Preston – Second
Kierston Scott of Prague – Third
Vanessa Rebollar of Preston – Fourth
Rand O'Neal of Bethel – Fifth
Algebra 1
Cooper Shapard of Crossings Christian School – First
Abby Clinkenbeard of Crossings Christian School – Second
Trey Bush of Tecumseh – Third
Justice Milliman of Prague – Fourth
Lacy Yoss of Byng – Fifth
Algebra 2
Ashlyn Fixico of Morris – First
Garret Baumert of Crossings Christian School – Second
Rylee Pinkston of Preston – Third
Abby Gibney of Byng – Fourth
Brady Gardner of Bethel – Fifth
American Literature
Daphne Eidson of Tahlequah – First
Kloe Johnson of Morris – Second
Matthew bright of Tahlequah – Third
Ace Hargus of Pawhuska – Fourth
Dalton Welton of Morris – Fifth
Biology
Eric Messick of Bethel – First
Alex Nguyen of Crossings Christian School – Second
Skyler Price of Preston – Third
Lily Sestak of Prague – Fourth
Jayson Sourjohn of Tahlequah – Fifth
Calculus
Harrison Riley of Tahlequah – First
Alex Nguyen of Crossings Christian School – Second
Eric Messick of Bethel – Third
Jasmine Carpitcher of Tahlequah – Fourth
Turner Howk of Preston – Fifth
Chemistry
Anna Brown of Crossings Christian School – First
Michelle Dallis of Tahlequah – Second
Pari Gandhi of Preston – Third
Cale Eaton of Byng – Fourth
Brianne Sanders of Byng – Fifth
Civics
Andrew Gardner of Bethel – First
Jacob Thompson of Preston – Second
Caleb Montgomery of Tahlequah – Third
Colton Williams of Prague – Fourth
Trotter Stewart of Morris – Fifth
Computer Science
Eli Martin of Morris – First
Baylor Edwards of Tecumseh – Second
Kade Jackson of Byng – Third
Cody Shipman of Morris – Fourth
Josh Crow of Preston – Fifth
English Literature
Noah Drew of Bethel – First
Josh Crow of Preston – Second
Kloe Johnson of Morris – Third
Thaddaeus McClain of Byng – Fourth
Matthew Bright of Tahlequah – Fifth
General Business
Trotter Stewart of Morris – First
Amadeaus Reeves of Pawhuska – Second
Shea Blakley of Tahlequah – Third
Charlie Tabor of Okmulgee – Fourth
Kanyah Baldwin of Preston – Fifth
Geography
Trotter Stewart of Morris – First
Thaddaeus McClain of Byng – Second
Caleb Montgomery of Tahlequah – Third
Byron Cave of Tecumseh – Fourth
Lindsey Horstman of Preston – Fifth
Geometry (Plane)
Skyler Price of Preston – First
Lakota Talloak of Byng – Second
Lakota Lancaster of Preston – Third
Abbey Steelhammer of Crossings Christian School – Fourth
Madison Parsons of Morris – Fifth
Health-Wellness
CJ Whitley of Morris – First
Abbey Steelhammer of Crossings Christian School – Second
Kory Cowger of Byng – Third
Kinsey Grooms of Prague – Fourth
Isaiah Perry of Byng – Fifth
Oklahoma History
Alex Nguyen of Crossings Christian School – First
Ryn Finch of Preston – Second
Alanae Byars of Morris – Third
Payton Camren of Prague – Fourth
Jaycee Caldwell of Wynnewood – Fifth
Physical Science
Joe McCullah of Preston – First
Abby Clinkenbeard of Crossings Christian School – Second
Cooper Shapard of Crossings Christian School – Third
Lakota Talloak of Byng – Fourth
Brady Gardner of Bethel – Fifth
Physics
Harrison Riley of Tahlequah – First
Gage Allen of Preston – Second
Turner Howk of Preston – Third
Eric Messick of Bethel – Fourth
Kaitlyn Clark of Morris – Fifth
Psychology
Jacob Thompson of Preston – First
Elaina Eddlemon of Prague – Second
Daphne Eidson of Tahlequah – Third
Emma Rich of Prague – Fourth
Garret Baumert of Crossings Christian School – Fifth
Trigonometry
Noah Drew of Bethel – First
Abby Long of Preston – Second
Matthew bright of Tahlequah – Third
Pari Gandhi of Preston – Fourth
Jacey Cox of Tecumseh – Fifth
United States History
Natalie Bright of Tahlequah – First
Eli Martin of Morris – Second
Katie Retherford of Tahlequah – Third
William Moffatt of Bethel – Fourth
Caleb Criner of Morris – Fifth
Western Civilization
Andrew Gardner of Bethel – First
Trotter Stewart of Morris – Second
Michelle Shelton of Tahlequah – Third
Caleb Criner of Morris – Fourth
Ethan Phillips of Tecumseh – Fifth
The final results for the top five students in each subject area for Division II were:
Accounting
Luke McGowin of Dewar – First
Tatum Shelton of Strother – Second
Nathan Sullivan of Dewar – Third
Kayleigh Harper of Strother – Fourth
Isabel Blue of Liberty Academy – Fifth
Algebra 1
Zachariah Hobia of Wetumka – First
Lexi Lindeman of New Lima – Second
Kahleen Dabbs of Macomb – Third
Andy Solis of Wayne – Fourth
Lilli Wilson of Wetumka – Fifth
Algebra 2
Josh Miller of Dewar – First
Kamryn Brewer of Varnum – Second
Joselyn Ornelas of Wayne – Third
Reyna Cardoza of Wayne – Fourth
Daniel Sams of Depew – Fifth
American Literature
Cozette Dyer of Paden – First
C.J. Hazell of Macomb – Second
Tristin Adams of Depew – Third
Mae Hudson of Wetumka – Fourth
Sierra Brown of Butner – Fifth
Biology
Jake Lyon of Paden – First
Sean Spyres of Depew – Second
Tyler Blankenship of Macomb – Third
Emily Black of New Lima – Fourth
Celeste Christianson of Depew – Fifth
Calculus
Macie Woody of Wayne – First
Savannah Been of Dewar – Second
Katlyn Powell of Wayne – Third
Alli Hite of Liberty Academy – Fourth
Cheyenne Schlueter of Strother – Fifth
Chemistry
Jake Lyon of Paden – First
Josh Miller of Dewar – Second
Mercy Pippin of Dewar – Third
Kinsey Stiles of Paden – Fourth
Aiden Bridgeford of Macomb – Fifth
Civics
Daniel Sams of Depew – First
Macey Wilkerson of Depew – Second
Madison Hubbard of New Lima – Third
Brayden Ingle of Calvin – Fourth
Garrett Norman of Paden – Fifth
Computer Science
Brayden Tunnell of Depew – First
Cozette Dyer of Paden – Second
Caeden Palmer of Liberty Academy – Third
Josh Miller of Dewar – Fourth
Jake Lyon of Paden – Fifth
English Literature
Aaron Ellis of Liberty Academy – First
Cozette Dyer of Paden – Second
R.J. Harrison of Macomb – Third
Connor Buchanan of Varnum – Fourth
Emily Dearman of Butner – Fifth
General Business
Sierra Brown of Butner – First
Jamian Maxwell of Moss – Second
Luke McGowin of Dewar – Third
Morgan Leger of Paden – Fourth
Carson Hart of Calvin – Fifth
Geography
Lexi Lindeman of New Lima – First
Kobee Hewett of Dewar – Second
Garrett Norman of Paden – Third
Trebor Stamper of Paden – Fourth
River Amaral of Calvin – Fifth
Geometry (Plane)
Kobee Hewett of Dewar – First
Riley Babb of Moss – Second
Brycen Travis of Wetumka – Third
Laura McCutcheon of Varnum – Fourth
Ted Jordan of Strother – Fifth
Health-Wellness
Maggie Moore of Depew – First
Morgan Wade of New Lima – Second
Emily Black of New Lima – Third
Tim Bennett of Depew – Fourth
Charlie Harden of Calvin – Fifth
Oklahoma History
Trebor Stamper of Paden – First
Ace Cole of Wetumka – Second
Joey Fowler of Dewar – Third
Lexi Gordon of Moss – Fourth
Lauryn Waller of Strother – Fifth
Physical Science
Lexi Lindeman of New Lima – First
Makayla Dickenson of Strother – Second
Legacy Burrier of New Lima – Third
Jordan Long of Moss – Fourth
Hannah Smith of Macomb – Fifth
Physics
Katlyn Powell of Wayne – First
Shelby Moutaw of Strother – Second
Jake Lyon of Paden – Third
Chas McNeill of Paden – Fourth
Megan Gee of Maud – Fifth
Psychology
Trevor Holdridge of Paden – First
McKayla Patterson of Liberty Academy – Second
Heather Cauley of New Lima – Third
Savannah Been of Dewar – Fourth
Colby Seaton of Paden – Fifth
Trigonometry
Makayla Crawford of Moss – First
Mercy Pippin of Dewar – Second
Marisa Lambert of Moss – Third
Tawnia Fugate of Macomb – Fourth
Danilyn Kirkpatrick of Macomb – Fifth
U.S. History
Kathern Jackson of Maud – First
Jordan Carpenter of Liberty Academy – Second
Brennen Griffin of Calvin – Third
Joey Fowler of Dewar – Fourth
Mae Hudson of Wetumka – Fifth
Western Civilization
Corrin Blakemore of Liberty Academy – First
Daniel Sams of Depew – Second
Madison Hubbard of New Lima – Third
Seth Miller of Macomb – Fourth
Blaine Cope of Macomb – Fifth
Students also had the opportunity to compete in art. The top three students were awarded medals. The final results for the top five students in each art area for Division I were:
Best of Show
Johanna Flores of Pauls Valley
Waverly Way of Crossings Christian
Angie Barnes of Pauls Valley
Painting
Vivian Tapia of Pauls Valley – First
Brooklyn Sutton of Tecumseh – Second
Lauren King of Bethel – Third
Sculpture
Seda Propes of Crossings Christian – First
Colleen Bailey of Crossings Christian – Second
Emme Boudin of Crossing Christian – Third
Drawing - Color Media
Brooklyn Sutton of Tecumseh – First
Taylor Brown of Crossings Christian – Second
Polama Ortega of Pauls Valley – Third
Drawing - Black and White Media
Chloe Tucker of Crossings Christian – First
Angie Barnes of Pauls Valley – Second
Emilie Bondon of Crossings Christian – Third
The final results for the top three students in each art area for Division II were:
Best of Show
Charish Wands of Earlsboro
Emily Bass of Paden
Maija Hall of Earlsboro
Painting
Charish Wands of Earlsboro – First
Dade Cooper of Earslboro – Second
Lilyin Vilaysing of Earlsboro – Third
Drawing - Colored Media
Ashton Chitwood of Earlsboro – First
Kobee Hewett of Dewar – Second
Emma Hale of Earlsboro – Third
Painting
Chas Mc Neill of Paden – First
Kobee Hewett of Dewar – Second
Lane Edwards of Paden – Third
Both Division I and Division II schools competed together in the photography subject area. The top three students were awarded medals. In order of finish (first through third respectively), the final results in photography were:
Best of Show
Cort Travis of Crossings Christian
Mary Ashworth of Crossings Christian
Black and White Photography
Caroline Pitzer of Crossings Christian – First
Caroline Pitzer of Crossings Christian – Second
Cort Travis of Crossings Christian – Third
Colored Portrait
Jordan Lear of Crossings Christian – First
Katya Silva of Pauls Valley – Second
Maggie Molina of Crossings Christian – Third
Color Landscape & Other
Kenzie Emmert of Crossings Christian – First
Ryan Akridge of Crossings Christian – Second
Riley Stinson of Crossings Christian – Third
Both Division I and Division II schools competed in Speech together. The top three students were awarded medals. The speech competition results were:
Speech
Katie Mackenzie of Byng – First
Anna Lee of Prague – Second
Lauren Wood of Byng – Third