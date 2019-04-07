Following a solid year in which two teams made the area tournament, the time has come to officially announce the 2018-19 All-Ardmoreite Boys Basketball team, which will consist of multiple teams being represented from across the area.

For the Plainview Indians, they will be represented by Blake Nowell, Devin Jones and Taylon Chambers.

Nowell finished the season averaging 17.5 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Jones went for 12.5 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and three assists. Chambers nearly averaged a double-double with 10 points per game and eight rebounds per game.

Representing the Davis Wolves will be Cole Martin and Devon Gregg.

Martin finished the season averaging 14 points per game with 1.7 steals, while Gregg averaged a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds per game.

The Ringling Blue Devils will be represented on the team by Caige Calvert and Coty Scott.

Calvert finished the season with 15 points per game and 5.8 rebounds, with Scott totaling 14.6 points per game and 10 rebounds per game.

Fox will be represented by David and Drew Martin.

Drew Martin finished the season with 16.7 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

David Martin totaled 13.9 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 3.4 steals.

Turner will be represented by Justice Hartman and Tyler Campbell.

Hartman finished his senior season averaging 16.2 points per game with 4.2 assists, and surpassed 1,000 points for his career this season.

Campbell finished with 15.8 points per game along with 7.4 rebounds per game for the Falcons.

The Springer Cardinals will be represented by Malik Brown and Mickey Hunnicutt.

Brown averaged 15.7 points per game this season, to go with 5.4 rebounds and six assists per game.

Hunnicutt finished with 15 points per game with 8.2 rebounds per game and two blocks.

The Dickson Comets will be represented on the team by Hunter Palesano, who finished with 12.1 points per game this season along with 4.6 rebounds, while shooting 47 percent from the field.

Healdton will be represented by Jessei Pittman, who averaged 11.4 points per game this season to go with 3.3 rebounds.

The Marietta Indians will be represented by Trace Stewart, Coleton Taylor, and Zane Nutter.

Stewart finished this season averaging 15 points per game with four rebounds, and totaled more than 1,200 points for his career.

Taylor finished with 12 points per game along with eight rebounds, while Nutter went for 10 points per game with five assists and five rebounds.

The Wilson Eagles will be represented on the team by Luke Honea, who finished with 13 points per game this season to go with 2.8 rebounds while shooting 45 percent from the field.