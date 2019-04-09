Jimmie Don Goodnight was a longtime resident of Prague. He departed this life in Stroud on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the age of 72.

He was born on Nov. 2, 1946, to Marvin and Ruth Lee (Dickinson) Goodnight. Jimmie Don attended elementary school (first through eighth grade) at Johnson and graduated in 1964 from Earlsboro High School. After high school, he served in the 95th Army Reserves.

He married Klona Simek of Prague on Wednesday evening, May 15, 1968, at First of Assembly of God in Prague where they are still attending members today. Jimmie Don served as deacon for 45 years. Jimmie Don and Klona recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. To this union were born two children, Stephanie Goodnight Lee and Jimmy Goodnight II.

Jimmie Don retired from Trans Con Freight Line. He owned and operated Jimmy Don’s Café in Prague, followed by selling real estate with Fielden Realty in Prague. Jimmie Don will be mostly remembered for selling watermelons, cantaloupes and fresh garden vegetables to Prague’s community.

Jimmie Don will be fondly remembered for his friendliness, and fun-loving attitude. He never met a stranger and he always loved to talk. He would often times be seen reading his bible and studying his Sunday school lesson while selling his melons. Many people would stop and ask for prayer.

Jimmie Don loved sports especially baseball and his New York Yankees. In fact, Jimmie Don received a letter of interest to try out for the California Angels baseball team his senior year of high school. He also loved playing dominoes with his domino buddies on a weekly basis.

Jimmie Don was preceded in death by his grandparents Dolph and Rosie (Bland) Goodnight of Prague, Lonnie and Alma Dickinson of Johnson, parents Marvin and Ruth Lee Goodnight of Prague.

Jimmie Don was survived by his loving and devoted wife, Klona Simek Goodnight of the home, daughter Stephanie (Goodnight) Lee and son-in-law Chris Lee of Prague, son Jimmy Goodnight II and wife Jana (Vos) Goodnight of Prague, granddaughters Anna Rose Lee, Jalyn Avery Goodnight and Jaxcyn Ava Goodnight all of Prague, brother Dale Goodnight of Prague, aunt Myrtle (Dickinson) Hood of Shawnee, a host of nieces and nephews, and many family and friends.

Memorials may be made to: First of Assembly of God Mission Acct. P.O. Box 646 Prague, OK 74864

Funeral services will be held at First Assembly of God in Prague on Tuesday, April 9, at 10 a.m.