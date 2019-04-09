TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Gavin Lux homered, tripled and singled twice, scoring four runs and driving in three as the Tulsa Drillers defeated the Springfield Cardinals 10-1 on Monday.

Zach Reks homered and singled with two runs for Tulsa.

Tulsa scored in seven different innings in the victory, including the eighth, when Lux hit a two-run triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Omar Estevez.

Andre Scrubb (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Springfield starter Austin Warner (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

For the Cardinals, Alberto Triunfel doubled twice and singled. Chris Chinea singled three times.