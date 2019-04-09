A Grove father and son were honored April 2 at a Grove City Council meeting for their heroic efforts in a Grove Cinema 7 Movie Theater drive by shooting.

Christopher and Noah King were able to give Grove Police officers a description of the shooter’s vehicle, as well as its tag number.

Christopher Franks was taken into custody in less than an hour of the incident through a joint effort between the Grove Police Department and Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies.

In other business, Michael Hart, with Leadership Grove addressed the council on the city’s Message Board Sign project. Around $14,000 has been raised - about half the expense, he said.

The council approved an agreement with Major League Fishing, LLC for a fishing tournament set for May 29 to June 5 at Wolf Creek Park and they waived permit fees for the City Wide Garage Sale set for May 3 and 4.

Replacing the RV Clean-Out stations with Frostless Buried Water Hydrants was approved.

The clean-out stations are located adjacent to the Wolf Creek Park restrooms, said City Manager Bill Keefer.

Also approved was a resolution adopting a Code of Ethics, Code of Conduct and Conflict of Interest for elected and appointed officials and a resolution ratifying Vacation of Side Lot Utility Easement of the Lodges at Melody Point was also approved.

Bids were received for the 2018 Street Rehabilitation Plan.

Keefer said a special meeting would be held later in April or May to make a decision on the street plan project.

Josh McElhaney was not present for the meeting.