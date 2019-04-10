DALE – Jono Johnson’s only hit of the game was a game-winner.

Johnson’s single that scored Ike Shirey led Dale to a 7-6 victory over Christian Heritage Tuesday evening.

Ike Shirey and Jared Rogers led the team with two hits apiece. Shirey scored twice in the game.

David Herring and Rogers recorded doubles. Herring also swiped one base.

Jaxon Wright, Cooper Hunt and Carson Hunt finished with one hit apiece.

The Pirates used four pitchers in the win. Carson Hunt picked up the win for Dale. He went two innings and struck out two, while allowing one earned run.

Bryce Crawford tossed three innings in relief. He added one hit and scored once.

Tanner Collins pitched one inning and struck out one. Collins drove in one run.

Class 2A No. 4 Dale (9-5) will play Varnum at 12:30 p.m. in the 25th Annual Roff Tournament Thursday.