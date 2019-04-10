HOLDENVILLE — Meeker shook off the disappointment of a 15-13 loss to Holdenville by whipping Stratford 16-10 Tuesday.

Meeker led Healdton 13-12 entering the bottom of the seventh but got a 3-run home run for the victory.

Meeker was credited with 25 hits as Darrien Edmonds led the way at 5 of 5 – two home runs, a double, four runs batted in and three runs.

Madison Hedge homered in a 3 of 5 outing and had three runs batted in. Icle Brewer clubbed a roundtripper while Lexi Lopez and Brenna Rodgers chipped in with three hits each.

Meeker was up just 10-8 over Stratford after four innings but scored six times in the bottom of the fifth. The game was stopped after 5 ½ innings.

Kaycee Babek and Hedge contributed four hits each with Babek homering and doubling. Babek had a team-high five runs batted in.

Hedge notched two doubles, as did Lopez. Madison Gabeau doubled and drove in three runs.

Madison Buoy earned the pitching victory.

Meeker, 11-9, will be part of the Dale Festival contingent at FireLake. Meeker will begin play Thursday, taking on Choctaw at 4 p.m. on Field 5 and Varnum at 5:20 on Field 4.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.