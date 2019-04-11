Amy Beth Hilderbrand, 58, lifelong resident of Shawnee, passed from this life Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at her home.

She was born Feb. 19, 1961, to William Bill and Nora (Squire) Littlehead in Shawnee.

Amy was raised in Shawnee and graduated with the class of 1979 from Maud High School.

She married James Hilderbrand on Oct. 17, 1979, in Shawnee.

Amy worked for many years in the Finance Department for the Absentee Shawnee Tribe and also worked for Indian Health Services.

She was a proud member of the Absentee Shawnee Tribe. She loved going to ceremonial dances and stomp dances and was always a hard worker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Nora Littlehead; four sisters, Linda Kay Powell, Wannetta Battise, Wanda Jean Littlehead and Ruby LittleBear; and two brothers, Alfred Lee Littlehead and Ed Littlehead.

Survivors include her husband James Hilderbrand of the home; three sons, Benjamin Louis Hilderbrand of Shawnee, Derek Mitchell Hilderbrand of Shawnee, and Cameron James Hilderbrand; four sisters, Joann Walker of Norman, Winifred Robertson of Shawnee, Mary Elizabeth Jiron of Commerce City, Colorado, and Josephine and Larry Coffee of Shawnee; two brothers, Daniel Jennings of Bristow, and William Douglas Littlehead of Shawnee; and other extended family and friends.

Tribal rites will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 11, at Horseshoe Bend in Shawnee with Larry Coffee officiating. Burial will be 10 a.m., Friday, April 12, at Clark Family Cemetery in Shawnee under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

