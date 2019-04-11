Over the last few years, several cheerleaders from across the area have gone on to college and made a name for themselves in the world of their respective sport.

Over the last few years, several cheerleaders from across the area have gone on to college and made a name for themselves in the world of their respective sport.

From Plainview’s Kaitlyn Solley becoming a two-time national champ at Central Oklahoma, to Lone Grove’s Londyn Kozar having success and winning titles with Oklahoma State University.

Now another name can be added to that list: Jordan Lewis.

The former Plainview student and standout for the Oklahoma Outlaws Cheer and Tumble Gymnasium recently achieved a lifelong dream as a member of the Oklahoma Baptist University cheer squad, as the Lady Bison won their first ever national championship at the NCA Nationals competition in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The trip was a double-double for Oklahoma Baptist and its cheer program, as Lewis was apart of the Division II Intermediate National Champion, while the Lady Bison also brought home the gold in the Division II All-Girl Advanced competition as well.

“Becoming a collegiate cheerleader was always a dream of mine growing up,” Lewis said. “This experience at Oklahoma Baptist University has been incredible and way more than I ever dreamed it would be. There were of course days where I questioned if it was worth it and there were a lot of tough days along the way.”

“But being on the first ever OBU cheer squad to win a collegiate national championship was the best experience ever and made it all worth it,” Lewis added. “I wouldn’t change a single early morning or late night practice for anything. We had two squads win national titles for the first time ever in the programs history. I can’t put into words how tough it’s been, but I’d also say it’s been more than I ever imagined it could have been.”

Lewis and her Oklahoma Baptist teammates made sure to set the standard from the moment they set foot on the beach in Daytona.

OBU held the top spot following the preliminary round with a score of 94.57, which gave them just enough of an edge over second placed University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown at 93.57.

However it was in the finals where the Lady Bison stepped up their game as they registered a 95.27.

While their score wasn’t as high as Valdosta State’s at 95.58, their event percentage of perfection gave them more than enough space at the top as OBU finished with 95.09, while Valdosta was at 94.80.

Other schools OBU defeated in the competition included Dallas Baptist, The University of Tampa, West Liberty University, Lander University, Saginaw Valley State University, and Bentley University.

Oklahoma Baptist had the second highest scores for stunts, and were near the top for scores in pyramids as well as other scoring categories.

“Cheering at Nationals in Daytona was crazy to say the least,” Lewis said. “Walking onto the bandshell, which they call the stage was like a dream come true. It hit me at that moment that I was actually cheering at the college nationals competition and going to try to win a national title. That was so mind blowing to me.”

“I couldn’t thank God enough in that moment, and I still can’t think him enough for this experience,” Lewis added. “The energy in Daytona is so good and strong. You can’t help but feed off of it and it just makes you want to hit your routine harder and finish stronger.”

Lewis also said that while cheering on the national stage was an overwhelming experience for some, she credited her time as a member of the Oklahoma Outlaws Cheer and Tumble Gymnasium prepared her for everything she has faced at OBU.

“My time at Oklahoma Outlaws prepared me for this moment, there’s no doubt about that,” she said. “From the beginning, being there got me used to big atmospheres and big competitions. Walking in to OBU, I was prepared for the long days of practices and for working outside of practice.”

While she has now joined an elite list of national champions who call Ardmore home, Lewis has never forgotten where she came from, and is proud of her hometown in Southern Oklahoma.

“I feel so blessed being able to call Ardmore home,” Lewis said. “Being able to represent my home is wonderful for me. There haven’t been many cheerleaders who have been able to continue cheer in college and win a national championship. To be one of the few who has accomplished this feat is a blessing and a great accomplishment for me.”

“I’m blessed to be apart of this team at Oklahoma Baptist University and given this opportunity,” Lewis added. “I was able to live a dream of every cheerleader by going out and winning a national title and getting a ring to go with it.”