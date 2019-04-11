DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Missing woman’s

body identified

NEW YORK (TNS) — A New York tourist who vanished along with her boyfriend while on vacation in the Dominican Republic was identified Wednesday as a woman who died in a hospital on the Caribbean island last week, authorities said.

Portia Ravenelle, 32, was found unconscious March 27 on a road that leads to the international airport in Santo Domingo, police said.

The Mount Vernon woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she died April 4, Dominican National Police spokesman Frank Felix Duran Mejia told Diario Libre.

The body of a man was found in the ocean March 31 — about 20 miles from where Ravenelle was found. Authorities believe it is her boyfriend Orlando Moore.

Because the corpse was water damaged and decomposed, fingerprints can’t be used to identify the body, Duran Mejia said.

Instead, photos of tattoos on the man are being sent to Moore’s brother for identification, police said. Moore sported a “MILANO” tattoo on his arm.

Authorities believe the couple crashed and went off the road into the ocean as they headed back to the airport just before 2 a.m. on March 27 to fly home. Their rental car, cops said, is in the sea.

— New York Daily News

CHICAGO

Capone family home

sells for $226,000

CHICAGO (TNS) — The red brick two-flat in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood that legendary mobster Al Capone once lived in sold April 5 for $226,000.

The 2,820-square-foot two-flat, at 7244 S. Prairie Avenue, sold for more than double its $109,900 asking price.

“We had like 80 offers on it,” listing agent Ryan Smith of Re/Max Properties said. “We had a lot of press on it, so I think that helped it out.”

Capone moved into the two-flat with his mother and sister in 1923 after moving to Chicago from New York. Although Capone’s name was never actually on the purchase deed, his mother’s and wife’s names were on it, and the family owned the two-flat until the 1950s, when his mother died. After Capone got out of prison in 1939, he lived in Florida until his death in 1947.

Built about 1909, the two-flat, which sits on an extra-wide lot, has had several owners since the Capones, and in 1989, the Commission on Chicago Landmarks and the Illinois Historic Sites Advisory Council both rejected bids to make the house an official landmark.

A previous owner listed it in 2009 for $450,000 and later for $300,000, $250,000, $225,000 and $179,900 before taking it off the market in 2016. In November, it sold out of foreclosure to a subsidiary of Goldman Sachs called MTGLQ Investors LP. Public records do not yet identify the buyers.

“I have no idea what the buyers want to do with it,” Smith said.

The seller first listed the two-flat in February. It has six bedrooms, hardwood floors, wood trim and molding, and large, octagonal living rooms in each unit.

— Chicago Tribune