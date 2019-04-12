SHAWNEE – A 22-hit performance by the Lady Wildcats resulted in a 17-5 triumph over Davenport on the first day of the Dale Festival at FireLake Thursday afternoon.

Bethel scored nine runs in the first, six in the second inning and two in the third.

Jordyn Zachary, Bailey Henderson and Shelby Spurgin had a team-high three hits apiece. Henderson hit two doubles in the winning effort.

Rian Gamble, Skylar Fletcher, Lilla Wade, Brooklyn Giddens, Reanna McGowen and Audrey Wade added two hits each.

The Lady Wildcats fell to Holdenville 14-0 in the first game of the day.

Bethel (3-13) returns to action April 15 when they host 5A No. 17 Newcastle.