SHAWNEE - It was a blustery day at the FireLake Golf Course but the less than ideal conditions couldn't slow down Shawnee's Gus Fritz.

The sophomore shot a 69 to win the Tecumseh Invitational by four shots.

In his previous events, Fritz shot in the upper 70s and placed in the top ten. Thursday, was his best round of the year by far.

Carson Newton and Brendon Rodriguez of Seminole were the best local finishers behind Fritz. They both shot 83s. Tecumseh's Connor Norton shot an 86 and Seminole's Blake Bell finished with an 89.

Tecumseh's Cooper Barrick shot a 92 and Beau Etchison was right behind him with a 93.