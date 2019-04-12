SHAWNEE – The Shawnee Wolves were the visitors on the scoreboard but the scoreboard was in their favor in an 11-6 victory over the OKC Broncos Thursday afternoon.
Shawnee (7-13) trailed 6-4 before their chance to bat in the seventh inning.
Krew Taylor led off the top of the seventh with a walk, he eventually scored on a Nick Bowlan sacrifice.
Scout Cawvey, who doubled earlier in the inning, scored on an Austin Wood single.
The next batter, J'Briell Easley, doubled. Creed Killgore followed up with a walk before Brandon Eropkin singled to load the bases.
With the sacks packed, Jacob Hill recorded a pinch-hit double that scored Easley and Killgore.
In Taylor's second at-bat of the inning he drove in a run.
Cawvey registered a base knock with a run scored to end Shawnee's big inning.
Shawnee hosts two games in the Bill Tipton Tournament Friday. The Wolves play Weatherford at 1:15 and Lawton Eisenhower at 3:30 p.m.