RATLIFF CITY — Marion Zachary (Zack) Miller went home to our Father on April 10, 2019, after battling cancer at the age of 57. Zack Miller was a family man, who loved his family very much. He had many friends he even considered family. Zack was an over the road truck driver, he loved his occupation so much, he bought his own semi and went independent. He named his company “Dos-Eagles.” He drove for seven years until he was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. Zack loved to ride his Harley every chance he could. He always said he had the fastest motorcycle around. He loved showing off on his motorcycles. He will always be a legend in his biker family’s eyes.

Zack loved restoring motorcycles and giving life back to old cars. He loved working with his hands altogether.

Zack was born on Feb. 5, 1962, in Wynnewood to Patrick Henry Miller and Emma Jean (Downey) Honeycutt. He lived in the County line area most of his childhood. He married Tonya Miller on Jan. 25, 1993. They had two beautiful children; Anthony Patrick Miller and Kiamichi Mah’lih Heath. He was blessed with a grandson, Chase Ryker Heath and two step grandchildren, Brylee Jo Heath and Jayton Rielly Heath.

Zack is preceded in death by parents, Patrick Henry Miller and Emma Jean Downey Honeycutt, and daughter Sarah Johnston.

Zack is survived by and lives in the hearts of his wife of the home Tonya Lorine Miller; son Anthony Patrick Miller; daughter and son-in-law (son), Jake and Kiamichi Heath; grandsons Chase Ryker (Bobcat) Heath and Jayton Rielly Heath; granddaughter Brylee Jo Heath; three brothers, Gary and David Ramsey and Henry Miller; sister Marquitta Phillips, many nieces and nephews and cousins and a host of friends.

Pallbearers are Bobby Clyde Womack, Patrick Miller, Alex Miller, Michael Miller, Billy Nelson, Mark Johnson, and Jake Heath.

Services are 2 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Living Word Tabernacle with Rev. Eugene Christian officiating. Interment will be at Tussy Cemetery. A family visitation is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. Sunday evening at Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Ratliff City. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander-Gray Funeral Home of Ratliff City.

