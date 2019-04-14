A celebration of the life of Richard E. Morton is scheduled at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Northwest Baptist Church with Dr. Becky Jackson officiating. His family will host a time of visitation at Craddock Funeral Home on Monday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Richard was born in Ardmore on Oct. 24, 1948, to Willard Earl and Elizabeth Rae (Rice) Morton. He passed this life on April 12, 2019, in a local hospital. Richard was currently working as an Adjunct Instructor at East Central University. Richard and Charlotte Rouse were married June 16, 1973 in Ardmore. They had been active members of the Northwest Baptist Church for many years.

Best known for his outgoing personality and his salon-quality hair, Richard will always be remembered for his laughter, wit, humor, and his love for family and friends. Richard and Charlotte enjoyed 42 years of marriage. As a devoted husband, he would tell you that he put a lot of time into his marriage – mainly spent waiting on Charlotte to get ready. Richard enjoyed the adventure of raising their two sons. From their mischievous behavior to their accomplishments, he enjoyed it all. When asked if he was active in his children’s education, he would quickly respond that he must have been because their principal called him at least once a week. Nonetheless, he would not have changed anything. Richard and Charlotte loved their grandchildren unconditionally, spoiled them often, and jumped at the chance to watch their ballgames, dance recitals, and school plays. A true believer that time was best spent with family and friends, Richard knew that if you combined family, good friends, and delicious food that it would equate to great memories.

Richard’s love of Christ was clearly visible. If you were privileged to meet Richard, then you met a man that truly cared for others. This was evident in his personal and professional life by his passion for people, his generosity, and his kindness. He enjoyed his fellowship with Northwest Baptist Church. His church brought him true joy. As a musician, he utilized his gift by serving his greatest love – his Lord and Savior. He spent his life sharing his talents with his church through its music ministry. He would often remind his friends that anyone can play a radio, but it takes talent to play an instrument.

He is survived by his two sons, Chris Morton and his wife Alyssa, Brett Morton and his wife Erika both of Ardmore; brother Buddy Morton and his wife Carolyn of Ardmore; mother-in-law Lovie Rouse; brother-in-law David Rouse of Idaho; sister-in-law Theressa Ward and her husband Gerald of Idaho; Brother-in-law Steve Rouse and his wife Donna of Alabama; brother-in-law John Rouse and his wife Melany of Ardmore; his beloved grandchildren Sami Skelly, Cole Skelly, Jocelyn Morton, Elizabeth Morton and Cooper Morton; and a host of nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Charlotte.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Phillip Todd, Jerry Stout, Cole Skelly, Garrett Doty, Dr. Doug Jackson and Dr. David Hobbs.

Honorary Bearers will be George “G.E.” Doty, Bill Owen, Donnie Williams, Kevin Morton.

Memorials may be left to Northwest Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.



