As part of their Vyve Cares initiative, the typically yellow Vyve Broadband is ‘going green’ in honor of Earth Week. Vyve recently announced the launch of “Vyve Green,” a program that incentivizes customers to enroll in paperless billing to support the company’s mission to reduce paper usage and help save trees and the environment.

To kick off the program, Vyve is bringing an industrial shredder truck to Shawnee and encouraging residents and businesses to come safely shred and recycle sensitive paper documents free of charge.

“We all have old bills and stacks of paper that we need to get rid of without compromising the security of our personal information,” said Diane Quennoz, SVP of Marketing and Customer Experience at Vyve. “We’re excited to launch our Vyve Green initiative by bringing a shredder truck to Shawnee so people can safely recycle their sensitive documents. And, of course, we’ll be Vyve-ing it up with fun prizes for people who shred materials!”

In addition, Vyve customers in Shawnee who enroll in paperless billing will receive a Vyve prize as well as a free six-month subscription to The Shawnee News Star—e-edition, of course!

The event is 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, at Vyve Broadband, 707 W. Saratoga Street, Shawnee.

Visitors can safely shred sensitive documents and enjoy free refreshments, prizes and more.