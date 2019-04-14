Shawnee Police Chief Mason Wilson and Cpl. Vivian Lozano attended the Westside Neighborhood Watch meeting on April 9. Members meet once a month at the St. Benedict Catholic Church to discuss issues, safety concerns, and event/activities within their neighborhood.

“Creating a neighborhood watch is beneficial to the community and the police,” Lozano said. “You and your neighbors could make a difference in your neighborhood by preventing and decreasing crime.”

Community members that participate in a neighborhood watch programs serve as extra eyes and ears for the police department, which helps reduce criminal activity. Members should never try to handle any incidents on their own, but instead call 911, and report any suspicious activity to the police department.

The Shawnee Police Department encourages neighbors to get involved and form a neighborhood watch. If you are interested in more information please contact Cpl. Vivian Lozano at 405-501-3357 or by email at vlozano@shawneeok.org.