The following items were filed March 25 to April 5 in Delaware County District Court. Information was obtained through the Oklahoma District Court Records website.
Felonies
John Barrett, distribution of controlled dangerous substance, including possession with intent to distribute
Carol Sue Dalrymple, falsely personate another to create liability (after former conviction of felony X 4)
John Ellis, knowingly concealing stolen property
Jacob Andrew Paxton, bail jumping
Deanette Rowbotham, extortion by means not amounting to robbery
Bryan Sanders, bail jumping
Clifford Snow, bail jumping
Jesse Stroud, unauthorized use of a vehicle (after former conviction of felony)
Misdemeanors
John Blossom, driving under influence alcohol aggravated
Forrest Blount, fail to comply with compulsory insurance law
Charles Gibson, driving while suspended, cancelled, revoked
Michelle Goodwin, forgery in the second degree
Mikayla Goss, fail to carry insurance verification form
Kelly Harjo, obtaining merchandize by means of bogus check
Gage Harris, public intoxication
Johnny Johnson, domestic abuse – assault and battery
Vincent Kirby Jr., fail to carry current insurance
Teresa Kuhlman, obtaining merchandize by beans of bogus check
Leonard Littledave, transporting an open bottle or container of alcohol
Randy McGehee, transporting an open bottle or container of alcohol
Devon Molloy, driving while impaired
Michelle Moore, obtaining merchandize by means of bogus check
Lucas Mouse, domestic abuse
Tuesday Murry, obtaining merchandise by means of bogus check
Gregory Peacock, driving while suspended, cancelled, revoked
Brittany Plaisted, driving under the influence alcohol
Timothy Rohman, public intoxicated
Jesse Scott, fail to comply with compulsory insurance law
Justin Shaver, public intoxication and disturbing the peace
Jerry Slaughter, larceny of merchandise from retailer
Joan Smith, uttering forged instrument
Annie Snell, trespassing after being forbidden
Judy White, domestic abuse – assault and battery
Protective Orders
Jessica Derose vs. Brooke Ritchie
Cecil Elliott vs. Walter King
Sonya Howard vs. Shane Fisher
Tamara Hambay vs. Jennifer Garris
Aubrey Harper vs. Michael Harper
Lesley Simpson vs. Justin Simpson