WANETTE – Asher needed two innings to dispatch Macomb-Wanette 14-0 Monday evening.

The Indians were extremely efficient, recording eight hits in 15 at-bats. The Class B No. 4 Indians walked five times and didn’t strike out in the win.

Trevor Martin and Tahlan Hamilton each hit one homer. Both players drove in a team-high three runs.

Austin Custar, Mike McDonald, Dylan Williamson and Patch Hamilton contributed one double apiece. Custar and McDonald both drove in two runs.

Chase Eckart and Jake Dobbs scored twice.

Braydon Sanders rounded out the hit parade for the Indians.

Asher (18-10) begins district play Thursday.