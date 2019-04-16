DALE – Jared Rogers’ five-inning shutout propelled Dale to a 10-0 shutout over Drummond Monday evening.

The Pirates scored four runs in the second inning, two in the third and ended things with a Bryce Crawford bases-clearing double.

Crawford led the team with two hits, going 2 for 4 with four runs batted in.

Carson Hunt went yard with a solo shot in the third inning. He finished the evening going 1 for 2 with one RBI and two walks.

David Herring registered two RBIs and drew one walk.

Ike Shirey, Carson Hunt, Jono Johnson, Tanner Collins, Cade McQuain and Cooper Hunt went in the book with one hit each.

Johnson recorded the team’s only stolen base.

In the 66-pitch performance, Rogers struck out four and walked to.

Rogers went 1 for 2 at the plate and scored once, with the lone hit going for a double.

Class 2A No. 4 Dale (12-6) entertains Class B No. 3 Red Oak (18-7) Tuesday.