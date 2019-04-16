SHAWNEE – Two members of the Lady Bison golf team earned recognition from the Great American Conference at the league's award presentation Saturday evening in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Senior Shannen Stewart was named All-GAC honorable mention by the conference's coaches. The Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, native boasts a 78.88 scoring average and produced four top-15 individual finishes in nine tournaments for OBU, including a 13th-place finish at the Central Region Fall Preview.

Stewart also joined teammate Michelle Carr in being named to the list of five Distinguished Scholar Athletes.

The Lady Bison open play Sunday at the GAC Championship Tournament at Hot Springs Country Club. The 54-hole event concludes Tuesday.