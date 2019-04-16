Tilford (Bo) Bradley Bowlan Jr. was born May 20, 1951, the youngest of three children of Milford B. (Sarge) and Alice M. (Cowan) Bowlan at Hill AFB, Ogden, Utah.

Tilford (Bo) Bradley Bowlan Jr. was born May 20, 1951, the youngest of three children of Milford B. (Sarge) and Alice M. (Cowan) Bowlan at Hill AFB, Ogden, Utah. At a very young age he accompanied his parents and sisters, Lavitha and Shauna, to Japan for two years, where his father was stationed during the Korean War. Upon return, the family ultimately settled in Shawnee. He attended Shawnee schools, graduating from Shawnee High School in 1969.

Tilford was active in Boy Scouts, school marching band, and a member of Trinity Baptist Church. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, was trained as a medical technician and served a tour in S. Korea. After his military service he worked at the VA hospital and was an emergency medical technician at several area locations.

He married Pat Henderson of Ponca City and had one son before the marriage dissolved. Later Tilford married Paula (McAlvain) Adkins, the love of his life, but was heartbroken when she passed away in 2010.

Tilford accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord at Sharon Baptist Church.

Tilford had a medical technician career as a civilian at Tinker AFB for 20 years before he retired. His health began failing and he sought long-term health care as a resident of McLoud Nursing Center.

Tilford passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. Interment after cremation will be at the McAlvain Cemetery in Wister, Oklahoma, with a private family service.

Tilford was preceded in death by his wife Paula; father Tilford B. Bowlan, mother Alice M. Bowlan; sister Lavitha Dudley.

He is survived by his son Bradley Bowlan of Ponca City; sister Shauna R. Carver of McLoud; two nephews and several cousins. He will be missed by his family and friends.