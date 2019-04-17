McLOUD – The McLoud Redskins picked up a 9-3 victory over Bethel Tuesday.

Koalton Keller went 2 for 3 from the leadoff spot. The senior catcher drove in two and scored twice.

Damien Dye went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Caden Owens finished with two hits and two runs scored.

Jaxton Pennington earned the win for McLoud. Pennington pitched a complete game and struck out four.

Jaylon Gordon started for Bethel. He received the loss after going 5 innings. Seth Jackson pitched one inning of relief. Jackson gave up three earned runs and struck out two.

Cameron Egger hit a solo homer for Bethel’s lone run.

The teams squared off Monday with Bethel earning a 2-1 victory.

McLoud (7-17) entertains Dale Thursday.

Bethel (11-13) travels to Konowa next Monday and wraps up the regular season at home against Wewoka next Tuesday.