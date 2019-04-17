SHAWNEE—The Bixby Spartans came to Shawnee Tuesday night and ruined the Senior Night celebration in a 7-2 win over the Wolves.

Shawnee said goodbye to eight seniors just prior to the contest. Brandon Eropkin, Austin Wood, Trenton Skinner, Creed Killgore, Cameron Barkus, Nick Bowlan, Kyle Curren and Jacob Hill played their last game in front of the home crowd.

Shawnee took an early 1-0 lead after two innings of play.

Starting pitcher Brandon Eropkin led off the frame with a single to right. Tanner Bare came in as a courtesy runner and moved to second base on a short single to right field by Austin Gonzales. Bare then scored on the third straight Shawnee single in the inning off the bat of Carson Payne.

Bixby wasted little time in getting back to even then pulled ahead with a two-run third. The inning was powered by a Blake Williams RBI-double to left. Bixby led 2-1 heading into the fourth.

Bixby also had some major help on the mound. Lefty Alex Walton kept the Wolves off balance throughout the contest. The Wolves had some chances, leaving a total of nine base runners stranded in the seven innings of play. Timely hitting was a missing ingredient for Shawnee.

Walton gave up his second run to the Wolves in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Spartans led 6-1 heading into the fifth. Senior Austin Wood led off with a single to center, and then with two outs scored on an RBI to left off Gonzales’ bat. Gonzales went 2 for 3 and had one run batted in.

Bixby scored an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning, taking a 7-2 lead into the final half inning of play. Senior Jacob Hill tripled to center with one out, but was left stranded.

Eropkin took the loss for Shawnee. He pitched 3 1/3 innings and was relieved by Bauer Brittan. Brittan finished the game for the Wolves and gave up two runs on three hits. He struck out four Spartans.

The Wolves drop to 9-15 on the season and will play in the McAlester Shootout on Thursday. They will face Duncan at 1 p.m. and Claremore at 4 p.m.