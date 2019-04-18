On Wednesday, April 17, students and faculty gathered in Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium to worship for Holy Week, an annual OBU tradition on the Wednesday preceding Easter. The chapel service featured music led by a variety of students, student groups and faculty.

Dr. Louima Lilite, associate professor of music; Dr. Pam Robinson, dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences; and Dr. Lindsey Panxhi, assistant professor of English, read passages from John 18-19. Dr. Stephen Sims, assistant professor of music, led congregational singing, while Dr. Abigail Mace, assistant professor of music, accompanied on piano.

OBU student Reagan Clark led the Bisonette Glee Club in their performance of, “Wondrous Love.” The University Ringers, conducted by Dr. Lee Hinson, associate professor of music, performed, “O Sacred Head” and “When I Survey.” The Bison Glee Club sang “Jesu dulcis memoria,” under the direction of Dr. Chris Mathews, dean of the Warren M. Angell College of Fine Arts. The University Chorale then performed, “E’en So, Lord Jesus, Come,” conducted by Dr. Brent Ballweg, Burton H. Patterson Professor of Music and director of choral activities.