PURCELL – Bethel struggled to score runs in a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Washington Thursday.

Matt Beshears drove in the Wildcats' lone run with an RBI-single in the fourth inning. Cameron Egger scored on the play.

Jaylon Gordon led the team with three hits in four at-bats.

Brendan Carlile added Bethel's third hit.

Jake Williams pitched a complete game in the loss. In the 118-pitch outing, Williams gave up two earned runs. He struck out four and walked four.

Bethel committed four errors.

Bethel (11-19) face Dibble in the Purcell Tournament Friday.

HARTSHORNE – Meeker ended its season with consecutive losses to Hartshorne Thursday.

The Lady Bulldogs fell 17-8 and 13-1 in the final game of the season.

Madison Gabeau led Meeker with three RBIs in the first loss and drove in the lone run in the season finale.

In the first game of the day, Meeker beat Eufaula 11-9.

Lexi Lopez led the club with three runs batted in and Icle Brewer chipped in two RBIs.

Meeker ends the season with a 14-14 record.