ASHER – The 10th-ranked Lady Indians went 3-0 in district play Thursday.

Asher crushed Prue 14-2 in the opening game.

Jordan Odell led the way, going 3 for 3 with two roundtrippers and five runs batted in.

Bailey Larman went 3 for 3 with a homer and drove in three.

Sara Fleming, Gracy Hadley, Makinzie Odell, Shelby Dixson and Kaythryn Dixson contributed hits in the win.

Asher upended Welch 14-4 in game two.

Fleming led the way with two home runs.

Shelby Dixson and Odell added extra-base hits.

In the district championship, Asher beat Prue for the second time by a score of 16-3. The second game had Larman, Fleming and Hadley going yard.

The Lady Indians totaled 39 hits in three games to win the district crown.