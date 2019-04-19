McLoud High School senior Abigail Gilliam, one of the two April finalists, was named the Shawnee News-Star and Patriot Auto Group Student of the Month for 2018-19.

Gilliam maintains a 3.95 GPA.

Recognized for her many academic awards, volunteering and health field certifications, Gilliam has earned a spot as a finalist for a chance to win a car.

Gilliam spends time as a reading mentor at the McLoud Early Childhood Center. She also has participated in the Gordon Cooper Technology Center STEM Camp, has been a junior volunteer at SSM Health Shawnee St. Anthony Hospital, as well as activities at nursing homes and health fairs.

She is listed on the National Honor Society, Oklahoma Honor Society, and was chosen GCTC CNA Student of the Year and Graduate of Distinction.

As a nursing major, her training includes First Aid, longterm care, home health aide, medical terminology and patient care practices and procedures, among others.

The daughter of Robbie and Christina Gilliam, she plans to attend Seminole State College in pursuit of her Associates Degree and then transition to the University of Oklahoma for her Bachelor's Degree.