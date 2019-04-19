Prague High School senior Elaina Eddlemon, one of the two April finalists, was named the Shawnee News-Star and Patriot Auto Group Student of the Month for 2018-19.

She maintains a 4.0 GPA.

Recognized for her many academic awards, volunteering and leadership roles, Eddlemon has earned a spot as a finalist for a chance to win a car.

She exhibits leadership through school activities like being vice president in her FFA chapter; heading a recycling committee; as well as organizing meetings and events for various activities.

Serving as co-captain on an academic team, stepping in as a class representative on Student Council and tutoring students as a peer mentor at the high school are among her achievements, as well.

Eddlemon spends time as a volunteer participating in many programs like paper recycling, winter scarves for senior citizens, Christmas in the Park and the Chamber banquet through FFA, among other activities.