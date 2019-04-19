DALE – Dale cruised to a 8-0 victory over Varnum Thursday evening.

Jobey Savage and Lacey Savage celebrated their birthdays by going a combined 4 for 6. Jobey hit a home run and drove in two, while Lacey scored once and hit two singles.

Delanie Manning and Skyler Thompson added one home run each.

Manning drove in a team-high three runs.

Sam Hartman and Rylie Premo recorded one extra-base hit.

Sara Lock led the team with three hits from the lead-off spot.

Dale put up seven runs in the third inning.

The top-ranked Lady Pirates (27-5) entertain Strother Monday.