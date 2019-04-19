PRAGUE – Prague fell to Liberty 28-21 in the first game of district play Thursday.

Adisyn Auld, Karsyn Coleman, Beth Denny and Diana Manning each went yard for Prague.

The Lady Red Devils recorded 19 hits in the losing effort.

Josi Goodman led the team going 4 for 6 with four RBIs and three runs scored.

Coleman finished second on the team with three hits. She contributed four RBIs.

Diana Manning drove in four while her sister Demi went 2 for 5 with two runs scored.

In the second game, Prague was beating Liberty 4-2 in the bottom of the second before the game was cancelled due to rain.