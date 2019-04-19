Local control! We have all heard that, frequently in the same sentence as overreach, but we seldom discuss what we mean by local control when discussing political subdivisions. Local control basically means that authority and control devolves to the lowest level of elected officials. The most common levels of these are elected school boards that oversee local schools, local elected councils oversee municipalities, and local elected commissioners oversee counties. At the national level, local control is your elected state government. Most people can agree that local control is good – the voters elect people to these positions because voters should know best what is needed in their area.

But tension always exists between local control and the policies, priority, and funding required to support shared success that cuts across local boundaries. When these ideals of local control and achieving shared success collide, you often hear cries of overreach from those in local areas.

But, like beauty, overreach is in the eye of the beholders. Those who promulgate the policies that lead to protest usually believe they are doing so for the greater good. As a nation, we all are invested in the success of the United States of America. As Oklahomans, we all are invested in the success of Oklahoma.

Conflict happens when state policy interacts with local policy, or potential policy. One of those conflicts arose recently in the Oklahoma House of Representatives with Senate Bill 1001. SB1001 would prohibit cities and towns from taxing, restricting, or prohibiting “auxiliary containers”, which is bill-speak for plastic shopping bags, disposable takeout containers, plastic and paper cups, etc. This bill apparently arose because one municipality in Oklahoma had discussed possibly assessing a fee on these containers. It should be noted, however, that no municipality in Oklahoma has yet banned or taxed these containers.

During the floor presentation, the proponents for the bill argued that we need a uniform sales tax structure for good business and, besides, Oklahoma already pre-empts many local regulations. Opponents of the bill noted that pre-emption is often overreach and, for this bill, businesses already know how to handle locally-levied taxes and fees that are different in each place they do business.

The Oklahoma Municipal League, a coalition of municipalities, came out against the bill as ” curbing government overreach” (there’s that word again). The bill did pass the House, but barely, and the emergency clause, which would make the bill go into effect immediately after signing by the governor, failed. The bill has now been sent to Gov. Stitt and awaits his signature or veto.

I cast a vote against the bill because I believe it would pre-empt local control. Oklahomans in municipalities get to elect their officials, and they get to live with the results. Any tax or fee action a municipality takes will not affect Oklahoma at large, and locally elected officials are empowered by their constituents to decide local taxes and fees. And, of course, any resident who disagrees can vote their local official out of office.

