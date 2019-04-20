ATOKA – Dale scored 11 runs in the top of the first inning and cruised to an 18-0 victory over Hugo Friday afternoon.

The Pirates scored seven runs in the second inning.

Ike Shirey went 3 for 3 with four runs batted in. Shirey led the team with two doubles.

Bryce Crawford, Tanner Collins, Carson Hunt, and Jared Rogers had two doubles each. Hunt, Rogers and Collins totaled three RBIs apiece.

Jaxon Wright earned the three-inning shutout. He struck out four and walked one. Wright also hit a homer and drove in two.

Rogers also went yard in the afternoon tilt.

In the second game of the day, Dale beat Hartshorne 10-1.

Wright hit the team's only extra-base hit in the blowout.

Shirey finished the second game with two hits and two runs scored.

Rogers started on the hill and picked up the win.

Crawford entered the game in a save situation for his first of the year.

The 2A No. 4 Pirates will honor their seniors before Saturday's game with 2A No. 3 Oktaha. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.