McALESTER – Shawnee issued an 11-0 beatdown on Collinsville Friday afternoon.

Austin Gonzales launched his first home run of the season and drove in a team-leading five runs.

As a team, Shawnee totaled 10 hits. Nick Bowlan, Jacob Hill, and Gonzales all registered two hits.

Krew Taylor drove in two and scored once from the leadoff spot. Taylor’s hit went for a double.

Danial Campbell pitched four innings to pick up the win. Campbell gave up three hits and walked two.

In the first game of the day, Shawnee fell to Durant 8-4.

Hill, Killgore and Taylor each doubled in the loss.

Brandon Eropkin was the losing pitcher for Shawnee. He pitched three innings and surrendered three earned runs.

Trase McDaniels and Bauer Brittan pitched in relief.

Shawnee (12-16) travels to Bartlesville Monday.