Gerald Leon Miller of Quapaw, Oklahoma passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. He was 79.

Gerald was born March 4, 1940 in Picher, Oklahoma to Odell and Zora (James) Miller. He was a 1959 Wyandotte High School graduate. He had lived in Quapaw since 2005 moving from Miami.

Gerald served in the United States Army for nearly 30 years, retiring as a Master Sargent. He later worked for Eagle-Picher in Miami, Oklahoma. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Quapaw,… the D.A.V. in Commerce, Oklahoma and Millenium Good Sam's Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Doug Johnston, one brother, Odell Miller, Jr. and three sisters, Geraldine Qualls, Sandra Barnes and Brenda Darlene Miller.

Gerald is survived by his wife Delories Miller of the home, his children, Kenny Johnston of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Joyce Clouse of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Kathy Wachman of Montgomery, Alabama, one brother, George Miller of Wyandotte, Oklahoma, 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Paul Thomas Funeral Home Chapel in Miami, Oklahoma with Rev. Phil Shyers officiating. Interment will follow in Baxter Springs Cemetery, Baxter Springs, KS with military honors. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Paul Thomas Funeral Home Chapel in Miami. Services have been placed in the care of Paul Thomas Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Miami, Oklahoma.