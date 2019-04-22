On Thursday morning, one Marietta High School Senior officially made the decision to continue his education and serve his country. Trace Stewart signed his letter of acceptance to the United States Naval Academy Preparatory School. By accepting the offer, he will also be enlisting in the United States Navy.

During a signing ceremony held in the Marietta High School Library, Bob Bates, whose son and daughter-in-law both graduated from the United States Naval Academy, spoke a bit about what Stewart will be doing once he reports in July.

“The preparatory school in Newport, Rhode Island, allows Trace one year of rigorous academic work. He will be taking calculus, chemistry, physics and English composition,” Bates said. He said these are the courses he will take once he goes to the Naval Academy, and this extra year gives graduates a major advantage once there.

“They know how to fold the clothes. They know how to put the uniforms on. They know how to salute, and they know all the military traditions,” Bates said.

Getting accepted into the preparatory is considered a major achievement. Students are evaluated on their academic performance, athletics and they require a congressional recommendation. Stewart ticked all those boxes. He is one of three Valedictorians. He has made All-Region in cross-country three times and has made All-Conference in basketball twice. He also received his nomination from Congressman Tom Cole.

Once Stewart graduates from the Naval Academy in five years, he will automatically become a Naval Officer. Once in the Navy, Stewart wants to do work in aviation.

“I’ve always wanted to go into the military ever since I was little. I just want to serve my country,” Stewart said.