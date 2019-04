Bobby W. Sehorn, 87, of Shawnee, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, in a local nursing center.

Services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, April 25, in the chapel of Walker Funeral Service.

Other information is pending and will be announced.