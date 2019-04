DALE – The Lady Pirates hit 10 home runs in a three-inning run-rule of Strother Monday evening.

Dale scored six runs in the second and 13 in the third frame to pull off the 19-4 triumph.

Jobey Savage hit three roundtrippers to lead the Class 2A top-ranked Lady Pirates.

Addie Bell hit two solo homers in the win.

Delanie Manning, Lacey Savage, Skyler Thompson, Rylie Premo, and Sydney Griggs each went yard.

Class 4A No. 1 Dale (28-4) begins regional play at home Friday.