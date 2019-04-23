The third annual Mural Fest 66, a festival featuring local and regional artists, food trucks, live performances, an Art Market and family activities, will brighten up downtown Miami April 27.

The event is hosted by the Miami Arts & Humanities Council, the 66 Cultural District, the Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce and the City of Miami.

The festival will take place in the 100 block of South Main Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and four murals will be located along 1st SW and five smaller murals will be located along 1st SE in the 66 Cultural District.

“In its third year, Mural Fest is getting bigger and better. This event is made possible through the generous support of sponsoring companies and the work of countless volunteers. I am so excited for this year’s event,” said Steve Gilbert, director of the Miami Chamber of Commerce.

The eight muralists for the event, curated by the Oklahoma Mural Syndicate, include Chris Mantle, a Tulsa artist popular for his unique Buffalo paintings; JURRI, an OKC artist whose work is driven by faces, flora, Japanese motifs, and unlikely courage; Brady Scott, a Kansas artist who draws inspiration from animals, people, history and the timeless prairie landscape, and the Holey Kids, a masked duo from OKC who strive to explore the importance of connection/collaboration in all of their creations, working to drop their individualism in order to be seen as one entity.

Other muralists include Virginia Sitzes, a printmaker and painter who says her work is a visual manifestation of her inner thoughts; Cassie Stover, an artist with Factory Obscura, an Oklahoma City-based art collective; PRINT PARTY, whose work is bold and bright, layering colors over each other and bringing to the surface pattern combinations that are often unexpected, and Kristopher Kanaly, an artist whose work can be described as contemporary pop, exhibiting a mix of abstract geometric patterns with layers of graffiti-inspired and space-themed influences.

Jessica Stout, a local artist and muralist, will also be creating one of the murals and the public is invited to watch the artists make the walls come alive.

Performances on the stage on Main Street will take place on the corner in front of Route 66 Landing and will include:

10 a.m. – Miami Little Theatre presenting selections from its upcoming play, “Route 66”

10:30 a.m. – Miami High School band

11:30 a.m. – Grand Lake Jazz Combo

12:30 p.m. – Johnnie Zibert Band

2:30 p.m. – NEO Choir

Food trucks and vendors will be spread out over three blocks and will include Pig Dig Barbeque, Chunky Monkey, Jumpin’ John’s Tacos, Sodexo, Pies to the People, Sweet Sarah’s Bakery, Not Your Grandma’s Cupcakes, Just Dawgs, Frozen Elephant and Mexican Wagon.

Family activities will include Rt. 66 Car Art, the opportunity to paint a colorful car; a Discovery Zone where you can create a city using cardboard, markers, and more; a giant Jenga game; a cornhole game, and a huge slide for the little ones.

There will be a special spot at the Rt. 66 Art Park to take 2019 Mural Fest 66 photos and Mural Fest 66 t-shirts will be available for purchase.

There will also be an Art Market inside Miami Main, the Chamber of Commerce building. Regional artists will have booths there and will display and sell a variety of artwork.

“The muralists who will be painting are all very talented and each will bring their unique art to life for our community to enjoy for years to come. Live music, an Art Walk and food trucks galore — come to downtown Miami’s Route 66 Cultural District for a unique and unforgettably fun day and bring your family and friends,” Gilbert said.

The Mural Fest project is supported in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council and the Mid-America Arts Alliance. Major sponsors include Integris Miami, the Chapters book store, First National Bank, Security Bank, Welch State Bank, Ace Hardware and Osborn Drugs. The Hampton Inn, PowerUp Rental and One-Eyed Dog are major in-kind sponsors.

The City of Miami has received a small grant for the last three years to hold Mural Fest in the cultural district downtown.

For more information, contact Marcia Johnson by e-mail at mjohnson@miamiokla.net or by phone at 918-541-2292. You can also find Mural Fest 66 on Facebook.

Additional information on the Oklahoma Arts Council, the official state agency for the support and development of the arts, is available at http://www.arts.ok.gov