Before the rain came to slow everything down on Tuesday, area boys golf teams were busy putting in their own hard work on Monday at the Class 3A regional qualifier tournament which took place at Lake Murray Golf Course.

The Sulphur Bulldogs, Dickson Comets, and Plainview Indians all qualified for next weeks regional tournament at Purcell, with Lone Grove’s Landon Powell also earning a regional berth.

Sulphur finished with a team score of 330, led by Dawson Padgett with an 81, followed by Hunter Mann at 82, Dawson Hinson at 83 and Mason Lance at 84. TJ Horn rounded out the team scores with a 100.

Plainview finished with a 414, led by Carson Allen with a 94, Sam Morgan at 96, Nick Owen at 104, Ethan Lambe at 120 and Luke Christensen at 123.

Chase Hightower led the way for the Dickson Comets with an 89, as part of a 436 team score for Dickson on the day.

Jonathan McClemore finished with a 111, Malique Smith a 112, with Jakob Cook and Cayden Thompson each shooting a 124.

Howell qualified for regionals with a 104 with Tyler Eaves at 117, Evan Copeland at 122, and Conner Corbell at 131 for Lone Grove, who shot 474 as a team.

Kingston had the lowest team score on the day with a 311.

Matthew O’Steen finished with a 74, followed by RJ Weeks at 76, Jesse Rouse at 77, Trey Keatts at 84, and Drew Capps finishing with an 87.