Funeral services for Charles Russell Moser, 63, will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the H20 Church with Pastor Chuck McKennell officiating. Interment will follow at the Rose Hill Cemetery. A time of visitation and support for the family will be held Wednesday evening at the funeral home from 7 until 8 p.m.

The son of the late Donald Eugene Poff and Betty Sue (Cook) Poff, Charles was born on March 3, 1956 in Cordell, Okla., and passed away on April 19, 2019 in the local hospital.

A resident of Ardmore most of his life, Charles was a graduate of the Ardmore High School class of 1974. Charles served his country in the United States Navy receiving an honorable discharge. He was a car mechanic by trade being employed with Brad Fenton Motors. Charles was an active member of the H20 Church and a devoted worker at the Soup Kitchen.

He is survived by his sisters: Annette Humphrey, Susan Marie Hartman, Donna Kay Fuston, Janet Lynn Tynes and Betty Sue Turner; brothers, Ronald Eugene Poff and James Michael Poff. Preceded in death by his parents.

Pallbearers will be: Levi Hartman, Tyler Lindsey, Chris Poff, Kevin McGuire, Mason Turner and Logan Turner.

Services are under the direction of the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home.

