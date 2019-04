Ardmore

Clem Edward Smalley, 91, Ardmore, retired owner Smalley Auto Dealership, died April 23, 2019. Services are 2 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Harvey-Douglas Centennial Chapel. (Harvey-Douglas)



Wilson

Melba Marie (Brown) Hunt, 92, of Wilson, died Monday April 22, 2019. Services are 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Hewitt Cemetery in Wilson. (Alexander Gray)