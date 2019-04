Shawnee High School invites students and parents to the SHS cafeteria for a free painting lesson May 7 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Taught by SHS art teacher Eja Collier, the lesson is open to any parent in the district.

According to Shawnee Public School Public Information Officer, Cherity Pennington, the event is one of several art events the school hopes to have next year.

Snacks and drinks will be provided during the lesson as well.