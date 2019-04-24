When it comes to similarities and differences, the Plainview Lady Indians golf team hasn’t experienced much of the latter this season.

Tuesday afternoon however, they experience one minor change from last season: the regional championship they won came in Class 3A, not 4A.

The two-time defending Class 4A state champions asserted their dominance once again, as they won the regional championship at Lake Murray Golf Course with a team score of 307.

It was a solid day for area teams, as the Dickson Lady Comets also qualified for next week’s state tournament in Norman with a 348, while Lone Grove also qualified as a team with a team score of 347.

Sulphur’s Jordan Goodman also qualified for the state tournament as an individual, making her a four-time state qualifier.

Carrie Hutchings led the way for the Lady Indians, winning the individual regional championship with a 75 on the day.

Adeline Norton took third with a 76, with Reagan Chaney in fourth at 78, both results coming off a playoff series.

Lindyn Ross finished with a 78 as well, with Hallie Schultz at 83.

Dickson finished with a 348 as a team, with Maisie Liddell earning second overall with a 76, which she won on a playoff.

Parker Garrett finished with an 85, with Brylie Dewitt with an 87.

Came McGahey finished with a 100, with Baylie Hughes at 106.

Megan Biber led the way for Lone Grove with an 89, followed by Madison Anderson at 93 along with Paige Anderson. Shelby DeLano carded a 99, with Ashley Brown at 117.

Sulphur finished with a 437 as a team, with Jordan Goodman leading the way with a 95, followed by Emilee Handy with a 105, Kaytee Waters at 111, Genevieve Dakour at 126 and Kirby Snow at 136.

The state tournament will be next Wednesday and Thursday at Westwood Golf Course in Norman.