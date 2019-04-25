Betty Joyce Abbott Shaw Laughlin, lifelong resident of Shawnee, passed away on July 10, 2015, at age 85.

She passed away exactly one year to the day after moving to her son's home in Tempe, Arizona, due to poor health.

Betty was born on Jan. 20, 1930, to Byrum H. and Alice S. (Epperson) Abbott in Tecumseh.

She married Thomas E. Shaw on Jan. 15, 1947. Together, Tom and Betty would have three sons: Thomas R.Shaw, Dr. Timothy A. Shaw, and David B Shaw, who all live in Winfield, Alabama.

They were divorced in 1964.

On April 27, 1967, Betty was married to James T. (J.T.) Laughlin. Together they would had a son, James Michael Laughlin, of Tempe, Arizona.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother and sister, her sister Marian (Peggy) Moore.

She was succeeded by her husband J.T., who had relocated with her to Arizona, her three sons in Alabama, and her son in Tempe, Arizona.

In accordance with her final wishes, Betty was cremated after her death in 2015. Due to her husband's poor health and inability to travel, her cremation allowed her remains to stay with her husband in Arizona until their souls were reunited and their son and son-in-law could bring them back home.

Her ashes, along with those of her husband, will be interred following a brief graveside service at Resthaven Memorial Park in Shawnee on Saturday morning, April 27, 2019, at 10 a.m.